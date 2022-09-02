2022 Lawrence County (Pa.) Fair sale

Grand Champion Beef
Grayson Miller sold his grand champion market beef to Mercer County State Bank for $2.70/pound.

August 20, 2022
Sale Total:  $328,552.25

BEEF

Market Lots: 34

Grand champion market beef: Grayson Miller
Bid: $2.70/pound Weight: 1,380 pounds
Buyer: Mercer County State Bank

Reserve champion market beef: Bayleigh Miller
Bid: $2.50/pound Weight: 1,307 pounds
Buyer: Mahle Chiropractic

Grand champion carcass beef: Aberdeen Dean
Bid: $3.50/pound Weight: 821 pounds
Buyer: Protech Asphalt

Reserve champion carcass beef: Grady George
Bid: $3.30/pound Weight: 825 pounds
Buyer: John and Lauren McGraw

HOGS

Market Lots: 89

Grand champion market hog: Reagan Miller
Bid: $4.10/pound Weight: 273 pounds
Buyer: Beatty’s Country Market and Top Shelf Genetics

Reserve champion market hog: Kaiden Bennett
Bid: $4.50/pound Weight: 274 pounds
Buyer: Crane Room Grille

Grand champion carcass hog: James Elder
Bid: $11.50/pound Weight: 190 pounds
Buyer: Pennsylvania Grain Processing LLC

Reserve champion carcass hog: Brandon Nicklas, Jr.
Bid: $6.25/pound Weight: 171 pounds
Buyer: Mike Nicklas

LAMBS

Market Lots: 39

Grand champion market lamb: Taylor Pfaff
Bid: $10/pound Weight: 145 pounds
Buyer: Cowden Associations Inc., Meyer, Unkovic & Scott LLP, Packer Thomas

Reserve champion market lamb: Parker McCrumb
Bid: $13/pound Weight: 128 pounds
Buyer: Martinholm Farms

Grand champion carcass lamb: Malia Baney
Bid: $20/pound Weight: 63 pounds
Buyer: Weber Catering, whitingweber.com

Reserve champion carcass lamb: Kyla Baney
Bid: $14/pound Weight: 70 pounds
Buyer: Clarence and Margie Hoye

RABBITS

Market Lots: 3

Grand champion: Alexis Brua
Bid: $39.13 Weight: 11.5 pounds
Buyer: Mahle Chiropractic

Reserve champion: Alexis Brua
Bid: $31.06/pound Weight: 12.88 pounds
Buyer: Duke Whiting Auctioneer, Mark and Joyedell Beers

GOATS

Market Lots: 27

Grand champion market goat: Taylor Pfaff
Bid: $5.50/pound Weight: 100 pounds
Buyer: Duke Whiting Auctioneer, Weber Catering

Reserve champion market goat: Parker McCrumb
Bid: $16/pound Weight: 96 pounds
Buyer: Arlene Martin

Grand champion carcass goat: Alexis Hufnagel
Bid: $16/pound Weight: 43 pounds
Buyer: Reeds Services

Reserve champion carcass goat: Tori Davis
Bid: $12/pound Weight: 54 pounds
Buyer: Whispering Pines Veterinary Services

