First-year winner claims chicken flying title at Geauga County Fair

Fairgoers and children from the Geauga Know and Grow Program filled the grandstands at The Great Geauga County Fair yesterday afternoon to watch the highly-anticipated chicken flying contest.

Meagan Bellan, the substitute principal of West Geauga Middle School, claimed this year’s chicken flying championship, and with it, the top prize — a humorous trophy, fittingly featuring a plunger and chicken, and a year of bragging rights.

The chicken contest is a fan-favorite event the community looks forward to every year. It was organized by the Geauga Know and Grow Program, which is coordinated by the Geauga County Farm Bureau and Mike Blair of the Geauga County Agricultural Society.