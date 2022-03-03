2022 Ohio Beef Expo schedule

COLUMBUS — Planning is underway for the Ohio Cattlemen’s Association’s 34th Ohio Beef Expo, the premier event for Ohio’s beef industry. 

The Ohio Expo Center in Columbus will provide cattle enthusiasts from across the state with a unique experience that brings education, breed sales, youth shows, industry retail opportunities and more together all in one place, March 17-20. 

This year’s schedule will include events like the judging contest and youth quality assurance training. 

For the first time in the history of the expo, the coliseum will be used for all junior activities. The junior show will continue with the market animal show Saturday and the heifer show Sunday. All junior show stalling will take place online, and viaducts are reserved for OCA BEST sponsors. 

Eight breeds will host sales during the expo and, like last year, there will only be one sale ring. The expo trade show will continue to host vendors and retailers of all kinds to provide attendees with the opportunity to purchase everything from semen to trailers and from show supplies to insurance. The trade show will open March 17 at 3 p.m.

 The full 2022 Ohio Beef Expo schedule is as follows: 

THURSDAY, MARCH 17

  8 a.m.-noon: Trade Show set up for large indoor equipment 

  Noon: All breeding cattle must be in place, Breeds Building 

  Noon-3 p.m.: Trade Show set-up outdoor and small indoor displays 

  3 p.m.-6 p.m.: Trade Show Open, Voinovich Building 

  4 p.m.-8 p.m.: Junior Show Check-in, Gilligan Complex 

  7:30 p.m.: The Social, Hilton Columbus/Polaris 

FRIDAY, MARCH 18

  7 a.m.-8 a.m.: Judging Contest Registration, Coliseum 

  8 a.m.-10 a.m.: Junior Show Check-in, Gilligan Complex 

  8:30 a.m.-6 p.m.: Trade Show Open, Voinovich Building 

  9 a.m.: Judging Contest Begins, Coliseum 

  10 a.m.: Online Feeder Cattle Sale, Voinovich Building Red Angus Parade, Cooper Arena

  10 a.m.-5 p.m.: Genetic Pathway Open, Breeds Building 

  10:30 a.m.: Angus Parade, Cooper Arena

  12 p.m.: Hereford Show, Cooper Arena

Shorthorn Show, Cooper Arena

  12:30 p.m.: Youth Beef Quality Assurance Training 

  1 p.m.: Murray Grey Show, O’Neill Breeds Building 

  2 p.m.: Junior Showmanship, Coliseum 

  2 p.m.: Miniature Hereford Show, Cooper Arena 

  2:30 p.m.: Judging Contest Awards

  3 p.m.: Chianina Sale, Voinovich Building 

  4 p.m.: Red Angus Sale, Voinovich Building 

  4 p.m.-5 p.m.: Cowboy Happy Hour, Voinovich Building 

  5 p.m.: Angus Sale, Voinovich Building 

  5 p.m.-7 p.m.: Junior Show Check-in, steers only 

SATURDAY, MARCH 19

  8 a.m.-5 p.m.: Junior Market Animal Show, Coliseum 

  8:30 a.m.-6 p.m.: Trade Show Open, Voinovich Building 

  9:30 a.m.: Miniature Hereford Sale, Voinovich Building 

  10 a.m.: Hereford Sale, Voinovich Building 

  10 a.m.-5 p.m.: Genetic Pathway Open, Breeds Building 

  11:30 a.m.: Shorthorn Sale, Voinovich Building 

  1 p.m.: Simmental Sale, Voinovich Building 

  3 p.m.: Maine Anjou Sale, Voinovich Building 

  4 p.m. – 5 p.m.: Cowboy Happy Hour, Voinovich Building 

  6 p.m.-8 p.m.: Junior Show Check-in – Heifers Only 

SUNDAY, MARCH 20

  8 a.m.-5 p.m.: Junior Heifer Show, Coliseum 

  8:30 a.m.-2 p.m.: Trade Show Open, Voinovich Building 

  10 a.m.-1 p.m.: Genetic Pathway Open, Breeds Building 

The official expo hotel will be the Hilton Columbus/Polaris, 8700 Lyra Dr.,which will host the social where cattlemen will gather to network and mingle March 17. 

Admission to the Ohio Beef Expo is free. Parking is $5 per day and weekend parking passes are $14. The Ohio Beef Expo will ensure that all health orders related to COVID-19 at the time of the event will be followed. 

For more information on the 2022 Ohio Beef Expo, contact OCA at cattle@ohiocattle.org, 614-873-6736 or visit ohiobeefexpo.com.

