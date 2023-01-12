2023 Pennsylvania Farm Show butter sculpture revealed

HARRISBURG, Pa. — This year’s Pennsylvania Farm Show butter sculpture depicts several generations of a dairy farming family.

The sculpture, carved from 1,000 pounds of butter, highlight’s this year’s Farm Show theme: Rooted in Progress. Secretary of Agriculture Russell Redding unveiled the butter sculpture in a ceremony Jan. 5.

The sculptors, Jim Victor and Marie Pelton, began work in mid-December to craft the work of art from butter donated by Land O’ Lakes in Carlisle, Cumberland County. Following the show, the butter will be moved to the Reinford Farm in Juniata County to be converted into renewable energy in the farm’s methane digester.

The sculpture is sponsored by American Dairy Association North East. It’s a longtime PA Farm Show staple that celebrates the state’s 5,200 dairy farmers. The butter sculpture is on display in the Farm Show’s Main Hall.

Plan your visit. The Pennsylvania Farm Show runs through Jan. 14. Admission is free. Farm Show parking is $15. Farm Show hours for the rest of the week are as follows:

• Thursday, Jan. 12: 8 a.m.-9 p.m.

• Friday, Jan. 13: 8 a.m.-9 p.m.

• Saturday, Jan. 14: 8 a.m.-5 p.m.

There are a slew of new features and returning exhibits throughout the Farm Show Complex to visit, including: Conservation and Sunflower Exhibits, GIANT Expo Hall: Take a look at how Pennsylvania farmers are protecting the state’s soil and water resources, how home gardeners can do their part and what role sunflowers can play in protecting our environment.

Forrester Farm Equipment LTD Display, GIANT Expo Hall:

Check out the massive machines, including the New Holland FR Forage Cruiser, that will be on display, and learn about the high-tech farm equipment that helps farmers make progress in both efficiency and conservation.

Department of Agriculture Bureau of Dog Law Enforcement Booth, GIANT Expo Hall: Stop by the Dog Law Enforcement table at the Farm Show and pick up a dog license application. Also stop by to see the sweet dogs that will be hanging around.

So You Want to Be a Farmer Exhibit, Main Hall: Visit the expanded So You Want to Be a Farmer exhibit in Main Hall for interactive info and fun for all ages. Pick the brains of professionals from the new PA Agriculture Business Development Center, PASA Sustainable Agriculture, Rodale, PA No-Till Alliance and more.

World War II Homefront Window Display, Maclay Street Lobby, and WWII Display, GIANT Expo Hall: See some WWII homefront posters to get a glimpse of the times, and plan to visit Space No. 2310 in the GIANT Expo Hall to see a WWII display commemorating the Pennsylvania Farm Show’s role during the war.

A full schedule of events can be found at farmshow.pa.gov/pafarmshow/ Pages/Schedule-of-Events-.aspx .