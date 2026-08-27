2026 Cuyahoga County Fair Auction results

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GRAND CHAMPION STEER: COOPER KISER

AUG. 15, 2026 | SALE TOTAL: $61,343.30 | TOTAL LOTS: 52

STEER: 2 LOTS

GRAND CHAMPION: Cooper Kiser | Bid: $8450 | Weight: 1300 lbs | Buyer: Dr. Lindsay Kostal, Greystone Veterinary Hospital + Urgent Care;
RESERVE
CHAMPION: Jacob Johnson | Bid: $5117 | Weight: 1190 lbs | Buyer: Melissa Marflak

MINI STEER: 5 LOTS

GRAND CHAMPION: Benjamin Hechko | Bid: $8850 | Weight: 885 lbs | Buyer: Dr. Jen Hechko, Brecksville Kids Dentistry & Dr. Annalise Sullivan, Sullivan Orthodontics;
RESERVE CHAMPION: Christian Bryk | Bid: $4025 | Weight: 805 lbs | Buyer: Jackie Welch

SWINE: 9 LOTS

GRAND CHAMPION: Benjamin Hechko | Bid: $864 | Weight: 240 lbs | Buyer: Ba Landscaping, Brett Anderle;
RESERVE CHAMPION: Alexander Hechko | Bid: $827.70 | Weight: 267 lbs | Buyer: Marie Carney

TURKEYS: 2 LOTS

GRAND CHAMPION: Liam Fleshman | Bid: $475 | Weight: 50 lbs | Buyer: Ba Landscaping, Brett Anderle;
RESERVE CHAMPION: Gwyneth Seabold | Bid: $400 | Weight: 49 lbs | Buyer: Andrew Croasmun

RABBITS (ROASTERS): 1 LOT

GRAND CHAMPION: Cooper Kiser | Bid: $440 | Weight: 19 lbs | Buyer: Cuyahoga County Farm Bureau

DUCKS: 1 LOT

GRAND CHAMPION: Jackson Ungerecht | Bid: $500 | Weight: 32 lbs | Buyer: Jacob Durda

CHICKENS: 12 LOTS

GRAND CHAMPION: Jackson Ungerecht | Bid: $625 | Weight: 24.3 lbs | Buyer: Cuyahoga County Farm Bureau;
RESERVE CHAMPION: Alexander Hechko | Bid: $375 | Weight: 23.8 lbs | Buyer: Jackie Welch

QUAIL: 6 LOTS

GRAND CHAMPION: Ava Burrows | Bid: $575 | Buyer: Cuyahoga County Farm Bureau;
RESERVE CHAMPION: Emma Burrows | Bid: $500 | Buyer: Daniel Hines

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GRAND CHAMPION STEER: COOPER KISER
GRAND CHAMPION MINI STEER: BENJAMIN HECHKO
RESERVE CHAMPION MINI STEER: CHRISTIAN BRYK
GRAND CHAMPION RABBITS: COOPER KISER
GRAND CHAMPION QUAIL: AVA BURROWS
RESERVE CHAMPION QUAIL: EMMA BURROWS
GRAND CHAMPION SWINE: BENJAMIN HECHKO
RESERVE CHAMPION SWINE: ALEXANDER HECHKO
GRAND CHAMPION CHICKEN: JACKSON UNGERECHT
RESERVE CHAMPION CHICKENS: ALEXANDER HECHKO
GRAND CHAMPION DUCKS: JACKSON UNGERECHT
GRAND CHAMPION TURKEYS: LIAM FLESHMAN
RESERVE CHAMPION TURKEYS: GWYNETH SEABOLD
RESERVE CHAMPION STEER: JACOB JOHNSON

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