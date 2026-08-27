2026 Cuyahoga County Fair Auction results

AUG. 15, 2026 | SALE TOTAL: $61,343.30 | TOTAL LOTS: 52
STEER: 2 LOTS
GRAND CHAMPION: Cooper Kiser | Bid: $8450 | Weight: 1300 lbs | Buyer: Dr. Lindsay Kostal, Greystone Veterinary Hospital + Urgent Care;
RESERVE
CHAMPION: Jacob Johnson | Bid: $5117 | Weight: 1190 lbs | Buyer: Melissa Marflak
MINI STEER: 5 LOTS
GRAND CHAMPION: Benjamin Hechko | Bid: $8850 | Weight: 885 lbs | Buyer: Dr. Jen Hechko, Brecksville Kids Dentistry & Dr. Annalise Sullivan, Sullivan Orthodontics;
RESERVE CHAMPION: Christian Bryk | Bid: $4025 | Weight: 805 lbs | Buyer: Jackie Welch
SWINE: 9 LOTS
GRAND CHAMPION: Benjamin Hechko | Bid: $864 | Weight: 240 lbs | Buyer: Ba Landscaping, Brett Anderle;
RESERVE CHAMPION: Alexander Hechko | Bid: $827.70 | Weight: 267 lbs | Buyer: Marie Carney
TURKEYS: 2 LOTS
GRAND CHAMPION: Liam Fleshman | Bid: $475 | Weight: 50 lbs | Buyer: Ba Landscaping, Brett Anderle;
RESERVE CHAMPION: Gwyneth Seabold | Bid: $400 | Weight: 49 lbs | Buyer: Andrew Croasmun
RABBITS (ROASTERS): 1 LOT
GRAND CHAMPION: Cooper Kiser | Bid: $440 | Weight: 19 lbs | Buyer: Cuyahoga County Farm Bureau
DUCKS: 1 LOT
GRAND CHAMPION: Jackson Ungerecht | Bid: $500 | Weight: 32 lbs | Buyer: Jacob Durda
CHICKENS: 12 LOTS
GRAND CHAMPION: Jackson Ungerecht | Bid: $625 | Weight: 24.3 lbs | Buyer: Cuyahoga County Farm Bureau;
RESERVE CHAMPION: Alexander Hechko | Bid: $375 | Weight: 23.8 lbs | Buyer: Jackie Welch
QUAIL: 6 LOTS
GRAND CHAMPION: Ava Burrows | Bid: $575 | Buyer: Cuyahoga County Farm Bureau;
RESERVE CHAMPION: Emma Burrows | Bid: $500 | Buyer: Daniel Hines