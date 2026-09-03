2026 Muskingum County Fair Livestock Sale results

AUG. 20-22, 2026

SALE TOTAL: $1,321,895.65

TOTAL LOTS: 614

LAMB

GRAND CHAMPION: Piper Heil | Bid: $3,275 | Buyers: American Light, Boyer Insurance & Financial Services, Hamilton, Waltman, Obenour, Melsheimer & Associates and Kendrick Excavating;

RESERVE CHAMPION: Emma Tetak | Bid: $7,550 | Buyers: Attain Wealth Partners, Carol Goff & Associates Real Estate, The Mill in Dresden and TCC, Tetak Concrete Creations

GRAND CHAMPION PEN OF 2: Wyatt Tysinger | Bid: $2,772 | Buyer: DJ Johnson Construction;

RESERVE CHAMPION PEN OF 2: Harper Holsky | Bid: $2,783 | Buyer: Envirotech

BEEF

GRAND CHAMPION: Madelyn Hittle | Bid: $11,601 | Buyers: Granville Milling Co, Kvamme Family, Rick Wyer Memorial Youth Fund, G.A.F. and Jared Reynolds & Lee Brown Insurance;

RESERVE CHAMPION: Zach Hallowell | Bid: $6,480 | Buyers: City Tire Service and Ohio Valley Cabling

GOAT

GRAND CHAMPION: Will Gause | Bid: $4,125 | Buyers: Gause Excavating and Granville Milling Co.;

RESERVE CHAMPION: Layla Jones | Bid: $1,800 | Buyers: Adams Brothers Concrete and Zemba Companies

HOG

GRAND CHAMPION: Lynnox Tysinger | Bid: $7,440 | Buyers: Attain Wealth Partners, Brian Miller Trucking LLC, Muskingum County Commissioner Drake Prouty, J & J Services 2020 LLC, Jeff Baker Welding and Crane, Kvamme Family, Matt Lutz – Muskingum County Sheriff, Park National Bank, Republican Club/Muskingum, Rick Wyer Memorial Youth Fund, The Energy Cooperative, Central Ohio Fabrication LLC, Black Gold Meats LLC, Embrey Showpigs, TwoBulls Feed, Agriline Feed & Supply, Randy Lee Memorial Fund, Midwestern Electrical Sales, Diversified Industrial Services and Sterling Show Pigs;

RESERVE CHAMPION: Gage Hittle | Bid: $3,615 | Buyers: Hittle Roofing and The Mill and Dresden

CHICKENS

GRAND CHAMPION: Fynn Wilcox | Bid: $2,500 | Buyer: Shriver Heating;

RESERVE CHAMPION: Haiden Gussler | Bid: $1,100 | Buyer: The Cut Above

TURKEY

GRAND CHAMPION: Luke Briggs | Bid: $1,000 | Buyer: Shriver Heating;

RESERVE CHAMPION: Hallie Hittle | Bid: $1,500 | Buyer: 4K Door Sale & Service

DUCKS

GRAND CHAMPION: Penelope Lawler | Bid: $600 | Buyer: Hinderer Motor Company;

RESERVE CHAMPION: Owen DeSalvo | Bid: $1,000 | Buyer: Kendrick Excavating

GOOSE

GRAND CHAMPION: Hannah Hughes | Bid: $800 | Buyer: Northwestern Mutual-Dosch Wealth Management;

RESERVE CHAMPION: Madelyn Dawkins | Bid: $700 | Buyer: Nox Hogs

RABBITS

GRAND CHAMPION: Wynston Loos | Bid: $600 | Buyer: Park National Bank;

RESERVE CHAMPION: Dalton Clark | Bid: $600 | Buyer: Jerry & Michelle Barstow

GRAND CHAMPION PEN OF 3: Alex McCune | Bid: $2,000 | Buyers: Grace & Grounds Coffee, McMillen Tire, Snouffer Funeral Home and Crothers Container Services;

RESERVE CHAMPION PEN OF 3: Chloe Derry | Bid: $1,100 | Buyers: Adams Brothers Concrete and Zemba Companies