Do you know what this mystery plow is? We need your help

Hello from Hazard!

We have a new item this week. This one comes from Frank from Huntsburg, Ohio. He sent this photo of a plow and asked if we could help identify it. He also asked if anyone knew what it was worth.

So, Hazardites, does anyone know what Item No. 1310 is?

If you have any insight on this, let us know. You can reach us at editorial@farmanddairy.com, or comment on this Hazard A Guess right here on the website.

Post at www.farmanddairy.com or send mail to Hazard a Guess?, in care of Farm and Dairy, P.O. Box 38, Salem, OH 44460. You can also call in to give us your information at 330-337-3419.