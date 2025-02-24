34th annual Western Reserve Toy and Collectible Show set for March 2

NORWALK, Ohio — The 34th annual Western Reserve Toy and Collectible Show, hosted by the Western Reserve Ruritan Club, will be held March 2 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Western Reserve Elementary School, 3851 U.S. Route 20, Collins, Ohio.

The show will feature toys, collectibles, games, sports cards and more, including new farm toys, old farm toys, railroad toys, antique toys, construction toys, dolls, NASCAR toys, wood toys, sports cards, Pokemon, signs, books, manuals, die cast, Matchbox, Hot Wheels, action figures, Tonka, Buddy L, pressed steel, peddle cars, Hallmark, custom made trucks and Marx play sets.

In 2024, there were 46 vendors filling 104 tables. So far for this year’s show, 37 vendors from around Ohio have reserved 95 tables to display their toys and collectibles. A vendor who specializes in Oliver toy tractors will be coming. At least two vendors will have a wide selection of new ERTL farm toys. Another vendor is bringing custom built toy tractors.

Admission is $3 and children under 12, accompanied by an adult, will be admitted free. There will be plenty of free parking, and a lunch counter will be available from the Hartland New Horizon 4-H Club. Door prizes donated by area businesses, individuals and show vendors, will be presented throughout the day.

The show is sponsored by the Western Reserve Ruritan Club, a local civic organization. The proceeds from the show will sponsor at least two scholarships for Western Reserve students and be donated to other community needs.

For more information, contact Rich Ruess at 419-706-9612 or Steve Zimmerman at 419-744-0796.