See vintage decoys and demonstrations at two Ohio shows

INDEPENDENCE, Ohio — The Ohio Decoy Collectors and Carvers Association and the Great Lakes Decoy Association will hold two shows March 15 and 16 at the Holiday Inn Cleveland South, 6001 Rockside Road, just 12 miles from downtown Cleveland.

Show hours are March 15 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and March 16 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Weekend admission is $5 and includes a collectible show button designed by duck stamp artist, Adam Grimm. Children 17 and under and ODCCA members are free.

The Ky Kraus Memorial Auction and cocktail party will be held in the ballroom March 15 at 6:30 p.m. and will include many Masons, Madison Mitchell and “Buckeye” Joe Wooster decoys.

Hands-on demonstrations will include the art of jigging hand-made wooden fish decoys in water-filled tanks. Experts on hand will demonstrate the process of carving and weighting a fish decoy.

Duck hunters will have several opportunities to watch as working duck decoys are floated in water and judged for the purpose of attracting waterfowl.

The Wildfowlers Sunday morning working duck decoy contest is among the largest in the county. Starting at 10 a.m., hundreds of decoys are floated in the Holiday Inn pool. Duck hunters can learn how traditional decoys should float and function in water. Many of the decoys are purchased by collectors poolside.

Hundreds of carvers and artists from throughout the United States and Canada will compete in 24 contests for over $11,000 in prize money. Carving and painting styles range from highly decorative and life-like to simplistic traditional designs. Adults and students of all skill levels are encouraged to compete.

For more information, visit odcca.net or greatlakesdecoyassociation.com.