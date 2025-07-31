44th annual Great Trail Festival coming back to Malvern

MALVERN, Ohio — The 44th annual Great Trail Festival will take place on Aug. 23, 24, 30, 31 and Sept. 1 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Great Trail Festival Grounds, 6331 Canton Rd., Malvern, Ohio. This year, the event will feature a French and Indian era re-creation near the famous Great Indian Trail.

Additionally, the event will have a plethora of old time entertainment and activities. At the festival, 18th century crafts of distinction will be for sale by artisans, including fine leatherwork, handwrought pottery, fragrant herbals and florals and primitive folk art.

Attendees will also get to see artisans in action from spinning, weaving, quilting and basketry to old-fashioned soap making, woodworking, instrument making, blacksmiths and more. Buckskinners, fur trappers and blanket traders will offer items for sale that were commonly needed for frontier life.

Traditional Appalachian musicians will play music, and Scottish pipers, show fiddlers, folk music and clog dancing will be there to entertain as well.

Activities at the event will consist of cannon firing and tomahawk throwing. The State of Ohio Tomahawk Throwing Championship will take place on Sept. 1 at 1 p.m.

A buffalo herd will also be at the event; the first re-establishment of native American buffalo in Carroll County since they disappeared in Ohio in the late 18th century.

Food at the event will include ham and bean soup, johnny cakes, buffalo burgers, Indian fry bread, hot apple dumplings, funnel cakes, copper kettle corn and more.

The cost to attend is $8 for adults, $7 for seniors, $5 for youth ages 12-18 and free for children under 12.

Free parking, campfires, teepee lodges and bus tours will be available, with group rates offered for bus tours. No pets are allowed.

For more information, contact Angela Kulfan at 313-614-9050.