Boardman Channel Cats win annual Area 2 Envirothon

WOOSTER, Ohio — The Wayne Soil and Water Conservation District hosted this years annual Area 2 Envirothon on April 24 at the Kidron Community Center where students in northeast Ohio tested their knowledge of soil and water topics.

Envirothon is a competitive and academic outdoor team event where students test their skills in aquatic ecology, current environmental issue — this years was renewable energy for a sustainable future — forestry and soil and wildlife.

Teams are made up five students from the same school with an adult advisor. This year there were 43 high school teams from 24 different schools in 14 counties, and 300 in attendance overall. The top four teams will move on to the state competition on June 3-5 at Hocking College.

The teams advancing will be the Boardman Channel Cats from Boardman High School in Mahoning County with 95 points, Southeast Maroon from Southeast High School in Portage County with 89 points, EnviroQueens from Theodore Roosevelt High School in Portage County with 88 points and Columbiana Red from Columbiana High School in Columbiana County with 87 points. Richland Soil and Water Conservation District will host the 2025 Area 2 Envirothon.

Awards for the eco-station winners and the top four teams advancing to states were donated by the Romich Foundation Makerspace. Registration for the state competition was also sponsored.

Each team recieved a free box of Lerch’s donuts, a lunch from JW Concessions and K-Stone Concessions and an advisors tour to Lehman’s Store.

For more information, visit https://www.wayneswcd.org/home/education/envirothon.