FSA seeks nominations for county committees ahead of 2024 election

WASHINGTON — Nominations are now being accepted for farmers and ranchers to serve on local U.S. Department of Agriculture Farm Service Agency county committees.

These committees make important decisions about how federal farm programs are administered locally. All nomination forms for the 2024 election must be postmarked or received in the local FSA office by Aug. 1.

Elections for committee members will occur in certain Local Administrative Areas. LAAs are elective areas for FSA committees in a single county or multi-county jurisdiction and may include LAAs that are focused on an urban or suburban area.

Customers can locate their LAA through a geographic information system locator tool available at fsa.usda.gov/elections and determine if their LAA is up for election by contacting their local FSA office.

Agricultural producers may be nominated for candidacy for the county committee if they: participate or cooperate in a USDA program; reside in the LAA that is up for election this year; a cooperating producer is someone who has provided information about their farming or ranching operation to FSA, even if they have not applied or received program benefits.

Individuals may nominate themselves or others and qualifying organizations may also nominate candidates. USDA encourages minority, women, urban and beginning farmers or ranchers to nominate, vote and hold office.

Nationwide, more than 7,700 dedicated members of the agricultural community serve on FSA county committees.

The committees are made up of three to 11 members who serve three-year terms.

Committee members are vital to how FSA carries out disaster recovery, conservation, commodity and price support programs, as well as making decisions on county office employment and other agricultural issues.

More information

Producers should contact their local FSA office register and find out how to get involved in their county’s election, including if their LAA is up for election this year.

To be considered, a producer must be registered and sign an FSA-669A nomination form.

This form and other information about Farm Service Agency county committee elections are available at the website: fsa.usda.gov/elections. Election ballots will be mailed to eligible voters in November.