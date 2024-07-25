Roundup of FFA news for July 25, 2024

JEROMESVILLE, Ohio — On June 18-23, members of the Hillsdale FFA chapter traveled to Washington D.C. to participate in the Washington Leadership Conference. Members Emma Linder, Ava Bolen, Daniel Coleman and Blake Schwan all took advantage of this opportunity and learned many new things to bring back to their chapter. They also had the chance to meet and learn from members of different FFA chapters nationwide. They would like to thank the Hillsdale FFA Alumni for making this opportunity possible.

LOUDONVILLE, Ohio — Thirty-five members from Loudonville FFA attended the Ohio FFA Convention in May. Of those, six earned state awards. Juniors Caleb Baker, Jacob Baker, AJ Bell and Cole Mellor were awarded their state degrees and graduate Laura Cutlip earned first runner up in the beef placement proficiency. Members Grace Ringler and Natalie Endslow were part of the Ohio FFA Band while Hannah Endslow was part of the Ohio FFA Choir. Jacob Baker and Steven Ringler were recognized and granted a state pin for their gold rated treasurer and secretary books.

LOUDONVILLE, Ohio — The new Loudonville FFA officer team spent several hours in June planning their new FFA school year. Preston Smeltzer, Abby Eikleberry, Hannah and Natalie Endslow, Jacob and Caleb Baker, Kaden Luyster and Elliot Strouse made yearly goals, viewed the latest on the nearly finished new greenhouse and planned fall events.

LOUDONVILLE, Ohio — Loudonville FFA members Kaden Luyster, Blane Young and Steven Ringler assisted in testing over 20 well water samples for nitrite and nitrate contamination at the Conservation Chat: Well-fair Check event on July 13. The event was held cooperatively between Ashland and Holmes Soil and Water Districts on July 13.