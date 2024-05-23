OPSB approves battery storage, transmission lines

COLUMBUS — The Ohio Power Siting Board recently approved Ohio Prairie Flyer Energy Storage, LLC to construct an 85-megawatt battery energy storage system in Vandalia in Montgomery County. The board also authorized plans for electric transmission lines in Hancock and Fulton counties built by South Branch Solar, LLC and American Transmission Systems, Inc. For more information, visit www.OPSB.ohio.gov.

Prairie Flyer Energy Storage

This project will include an array of battery containers, power conversion systems, underground electric collection lines, a collection substation, a generation interconnection electric transmission line, access roads and perimeter fencing. The project will be on 7 acres of a 19-acre plot of land and will connect to the electric transmission grid at Dayton Power and Light’s existing Vandalia Substation.

South Branch Solar transmission line

The South Branch Solar generation interconnect electric transmission line will link together the South Branch Solar generating facility to the electric transmission grid at the American Electric Power’s existing Fostoria Central Substation. The transmission line will span 2.4 miles through Washington Township in Hancock County beside a railroad right-of-way.

Dowling-Fulton to Melbourne transmission line

The Dowling-Fulton Transmission Line Tap to Melbourne Substation project will involve the construction of a new substation on a 9-acre site and a 345-kilovolt transmission line to connect the substation to ATSI’s existing electric transmission system. The transmission line will span roughly 9.5 miles through York, Pike and Fulton townships.