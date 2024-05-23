Registration for annual Jersey meetings open

Reynoldsburg, Ohio — Registration for the annual meetings of the American Jersey Cattle Association and National All-Jersey Inc., is now open. The meetings will be held June 19-22 in Springfield, Massachusetts, at the Sheraton Springfield Monarch Place.

Registration. The registration website, usjerseyannualmeeting.com, opened Friday for Jersey breeders and enthusiasts from across the United States to register. Hotel reservations are also open. The cost to attend is $200 for adults and $100 for youth through June 5. Room rates are $139 per night.

Events. The AJCA annual membership meeting will be held on June 22. The NAJ annual meeting will be June 21. The U.S. Jersey organization will recognize 2024 award winners for Master Breeder, Distinguished Service, Meritorious Service and six Young Jersey Breeders. The AJCC Research Foundation Benefit Auction will be held on June 20.

Jersey Marketing Service will also host the virtual National Heifer Sale on June 21 at the Eastern States Exposition Center. The annual sale will feature 40 of the country’s most elite heifers.

Additionally, included in the schedule are farm visits to University of Connecticut, Powder Mill Farm, High Lawn Farm and Mapleline Farm. Trips are also planned for Yankee Candle and Tree House Brewing to experience a couple of local attractions.

An amendment to the constitution regarding redistricting of the AJCA will also be voted on during the weekend. More information is available on the USJerseyJournal.com website.

Youth events. Youth events include a pizza and pool party; youth events throughout the week, including a judging contest and panel of speakers to talk about the many opportunities available as a Jersey youth, and a trip to Sonny’s Place for go-karts, a zipline, batting cages and mini golf.

This year’s meeting is hosted by New England Jersey Breeders Association and chaired by Moira Poitras and Julie Jacque.

For more information on the meetings contact the AJCA office at 614.861.3636 or info@usjersey.com. Updates will be made on the www.USJersey.com website as meeting times draw closer.