Chevron opens applications for Tractor Restoration Competition

BOZEMAN, Mt. — Chevron Products Company recently opened applications for its 27th nationwide Chevron Tractor Restoration Competition. Chevron’s Tractor Restoration Competition is a STEM program that provides high school students with hands-on learning, critical thinking and teamwork skills while celebrating the history of agricultural machinery. The deadline to apply is Aug. 2.

National winners will receive a portion of more than $20,000 with the grand champion earning $10,000. To be eligible for the competition, participants must be a high school student aged 14-18. They can enter either individually or part of a team with up to seven members.

Participants must select a pre-1980 vintage tractor powered by an internal combustion engine in need of repair. The tractor can be any make or model. Some of criteria they will be evaluated on includes quality and craftsmanship of the restoration, project documentation, safety procedures and overall presentation.

Last year’s grand champion was Andrew Hanna from Greenwich, Connecticut who restored a 1942 Farmall M tractor.

Applications must be submitted online. For more information or to apply, visit www.chevrontrc.com.