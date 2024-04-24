AFA student ambassadors welcomed

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Forty college students representing 40 campuses in 29 different states were recently named Agriculture Future of America Ambassadors, giving them the opportunity for professional development and career exploration through the AFA Leaders Conference and a series of AFA Leader Institutes.

Included in the group of 2024-2025 ambassadors are local standouts Hannah Anderson, Pennsylvania State University; Bryce Bennett, Ohio State University ATI, and Cristina Lopez, Ohio State University.

The team of ambassadors will represent AFA on their 40 collegiate campuses and throughout the agriculture and food industry. In addition to organizing campus meetings, they will attend various industry events on behalf of AFA.

In the last year, 78% of AFA Leaders Conference applications and 70% of AFA Leader Institute applications came from campuses where ambassadors were present. Much of AFA’s growth can be traced to the hard work of the ambassador team. Of those campuses, 29 had ambassadors last year and 11 are new campuses for this year.