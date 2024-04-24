Container gardening workshop set for May 18

CHARDON, Ohio — Container Gardening – Think Outside the Pot will be held from 10 a.m. to noon on May 18 at the Geauga County Extension Office, Patterson Center (at the northwest end of the Burton Fairgrounds), 14269 Claridon-Troy Road.

Geauga Master Gardener Volunteer Kathie Bottger will offer creative ideas that will add whimsy, beauty and function to container gardens. Additionally, participants will receive instructions and demos for planting, suggestions for choosing plant varieties and recommendations on design and color combinations. They will also learn how to keep their gardens blooming throughout the entire season and see how repurposed items and containers can become garden art.

The workshop is being offered to participants for free. Registration is required. Call 440-834-4656 for more information and to register.