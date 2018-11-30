Ag internship accepting applications

FRANKFORT, Ky. — The Governor’s Office of Agricultural Policy is accepting applications for the 2019 summer internship program, running from May through August.

The primary focus of this internship is to develop success stories highlighting programs and projects funded by the Kentucky Agricultural Development Fund.

“This is a chance to see Kentucky, meet interesting agricultural entrepreneurs and view the process from a government agency’s perspective,” said Warren Beeler, executive director.

This full-time, paid internship is for currently enrolled college students who are interested in pursuing a career in agriculture.

Applications are due Jan. 7, 2019.

For more information, visit agpolicy.ky.gov or contact Marielle McElmurray at Marielle.McElmurray@ky.gov or 502-782-1731.