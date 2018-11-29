Wheat yield tops 200 bu./acre

WASHINGTON — The top wheat yield in the National Wheat Foundation national contest topped the 200 bushels/acre level for the first time in the contest.

Phillip Gross, Adams County, Washington, produced 202.53 bushels per acre of winter wheat on irrigated ground, planting an LCS variety.

That makes the third year in a row Gross has been the contest’s high yield winner.

State winners

Eighty-two growers from 23 states participated in two primary competition categories: winter wheat and spring wheat, and two subcategories: dryland and irrigated.

This year’s winners from Ohio and Pennsylvania include:

Ohio

1. Douglas Goyings, Paulding County, (dryland); Strike; 2. Jason Grant, Brown County (dryland); BioGene Seeds; 3. Robert Miller, Trumbull County (dryland); AgriPro; and

1. Dave Cunningham, Williams County (irrigated); Pioneer.

Pennsylvania

Darrel Martin, Lancaster County; (dryland); Chemgro; 2. Jim Hershey, Lancaster County; (dryland); AgriPro; 3. Leslie Bowman, Franklin County; (dryland); Pioneer.

Winners are selected by the percentage increase their yield exceeds the most recent five-year Olympic county average as determined by USDA.

Official rules and entry details for the 2019 contest will be available Jan. 1, 2019 at www.yieldcontest. wheatfoundation.org.