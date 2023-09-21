AGCO Agriculture Foundation calls for grant applications

DULUTH, Ga. — AGCO Agriculture Foundation recently announced a call for applications for grants focusing on the advancement of quality education, research and innovation in agriculture.

The foundation invites non-profit organizations and public universities/educational institutions registered and recognized as charitable or non-profit organizations under the law to apply for grant funding by submitting a project proposal with grant funds of $200,000-$450,000 for a project spanning two to three years.

The foundation is committed to a farmer-centric approach and impact-driven initiatives for a food-secure world. In alignment with both AGCO’s purpose to deliver farmer-focused solutions to sustainably feed our world and the United Nations Sustainable Development Goal 4 on “Quality Education,” the foundation recognizes the importance of facilitating access to quality agricultural education and training programs that support agricultural transformation, enhancement of capacity building and skill development of farmers, including youth and women.

The application deadline is Oct. 13. For more information or to start an application, visit agcofoundation.org/grants.html.