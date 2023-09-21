StarkFresh Grocery Store opens second location in Alliance

ALLIANCE, Ohio — StarkFresh, a Canton-based nonprofit, announced the grand opening date for its second neighborhood-sized grocery store location, located at 405 S Linden Ave inside the Alliance Commons, in Alliance.

There will be a grand opening and ribbon-cutting ceremony at 11 a.m. Oct. 9. StarkFresh’s first store location opened in October 2020 in downtown Canton. Both locations are full-service, neighborhood-sized grocery stores, much like those typically seen in larger cities. The Alliance location is nearly double the size of the Canton location and will initially be open Monday- Friday 10:30 a.m.-6:30 p.m. and Saturdays 11 a.m.-3 p.m.

Although it is a normal grocery store that anyone can shop at, there will be special incentives for those who need it most, incentivizing all fruit and vegetable transactions (50% off every day using a SNAP card). Thanks to a GIVE Alliance 365 grant from the Greater Alliance Foundation, customers using SNAP will be given an additional $5 discount on their purchase, effectively doubling their purchasing power each time they shop.

The funding used to open the store has come from The Geraldine Burnell-Brotzman Charitable Fund of the Greater Alliance Foundation, AARP, The Greater Alliance Development Corporation and the City of Alliance through Community Block Grant funds. Additional support and guidance have come from the Greater Alliance Foundation and the Mount Union Regula Center for Public Service students and staff. For more information, visit www.starkfresh.org.