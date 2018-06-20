AGCO introduces new Fendt IDEAL combine

(Scroll down for a preview video.)

REGINA, Saskatchewan — AGCO Corporation introduced its new Fendt IDEAL combine during the 2018 Canada Farm Progress Show in Regina, Saskatchewan, June 19. The introduction to producers, dealers and media was the combine’s first public appearance in North America.

The Fendt IDEAL combine, which has gone through seven years of testing, is the first “clean-sheet” design of an axial combine in the industry in 30 years, according to the manufacturer.

Robert Crain, senior vice president and general manager, Americas, called the combine “a game changer in the combine industry.”

“No one has the features and the productivity that this combine has,” Crain said.

Features

The combine will be available in Class 7, 8 and 9. Headers featured for small grains and canola include the 9255 DynaFlex™ draper head available in 25-, 30-, 35- and 40-foot models and the 15-foot 4300 pick up head.

Additionally, the Command Series corn head will be compatible with the Fendt IDEAL combine.

Equipped with the IDEALharvest system, these combines offer real-time visualization of crop flow inside the machine. A combination of specialized sensors determines what is grain and what is not, and directs the IDEALharvest system to change the combine settings to achieve the operator’s pre-set harvest strategy. In other words, the combine automatically makes on-the-go adjustments to maintain established harvesting parameters.

A touch-screen tablet allows the operator to select preferences for minimizing grain damage, loss and material other than grain (MOG) in the bin. In addition, the system compensates for sudden changes such as crop density and field slope, adjusting to maintain machine performance and grain quality.

The larger, redesigned rotor on the Fendt IDEAL combine is gentler on both the crop and straw. The new dual helix processor is 24 inches in diameter and nearly 16 feet long, almost 2 feet longer than the competition, which allows the materials to generate huge centrifugal force at a much lower speed and remain in the rotor for longer. The helix arrangement of the separation tines separates grain while the straw quality is maintained.

In addition, this dual helix processor design allows the combine to operate at a slower speed, requiring less power to operate.

Curved return pans evenly spread grain for cleaning.

In the cleaning shoe, two specially molded, curved return pans use the full length of the threshing and separation chamber to distribute the crop evenly to the cleaning shoe, mitigating slope sensitivity.

The grain tank holds 485 bushels and the IDEAL Streamer 6.0 auger unloads at a rate at 6.0 bu./second. The Streamer 6.0 is standard on the class 9 and optional on class 7 and 8. The available Streamer 4.0 unloads at 4 bu./second.

One gearbox attached directly to the engine drives the processor, cleaning system and hydraulic pumps, as well as the header. Wet clutches ensure smooth engagement of the power, reducing wear and tear and maintenance on each component, and creating less strain on belts.

The Fendt IDEAL will offer an enhanced service/warranty package that includes 24-hour uptime assurance. The Fendt IDEAL combine also offers the full suite of AGCO Fuse precision farming technology options.