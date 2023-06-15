AgTech Innovation Hub awards inaugural research projects

COLUMBUS — Five innovative research projects have been awarded funding from the new AgTech Innovation Hub, a multimillion-dollar collaboration between The Ohio State University and Nationwide.

Nine researchers in The Ohio State University College of Food, Agricultural, and Environmental Sciences were chosen to pitch their innovative research project ideas to be completed through the AgTech Innovation Hub, said Gary Pierzynski, CFAES associate dean of Research and Graduate Education.

Using a kind of “Shark Tank”-like format, each researcher pitched their ideas before a judging panel, and five were selected for funding. The goal of the research projects, each of which will last for one year, is to find a practical solution to a real-world problem in the agricultural ecosystem while better understanding, managing and mitigating climate risk, Pierzynski said.

The projects chosen include the following:

Drought risk reduction

With increased extreme weather events like flooding on farm fields, effective water management for farmers and producers often means installing drainage tiles on their farm fields. This project will study the effects of automating the drainage water management process using sensor technology that monitors real-time water levels in farmers’ fields.

Using an app on their phone or computer, a farmer could program their outlet gates to open, close and respond automatically to these levels. Data gathered from the sensors could also improve decision-making.

The project hopes to evaluate the impact of this technology by looking at the content, quality, and volume of water in experimental fields equipped with the automated drainage system. Researchers also plan to use sensors to consider how crops respond by measuring stress, yield, and photosynthetic activity.

Mapping climate risk audiences

An understanding of how audiences perceive climate change allows practitioners to address misperceptions. This project will map perceptions and experiences associated with climate risk, determine perceptions of insurance as a risk reduction and mitigation strategy, and identify climate risk audience segments.

The goal is to create a nationwide map detailing climate risk perceptions by region or audience segment to inform future communication campaigns related to climate risk mitigation.

Precision Risk Management

This project studies the use of artificial intelligence and other precision and digital agriculture as a tool to predict corn and soybean yield differences as it relates to planting date to provide valuable guidance to Ohio farmers.

Studying Pathogen Interactions and Climate Risks to Improve Soybean Establishment

The project will research how spring weather conditions affect pathogen infection and seedling establishment in soybean crops with a goal to increase the understanding of how planting date, seasonal weather, and harvest date all affect seed quality and pathogen presence in soybeans. The study results may have immediate use for farmers in planting and harvesting recommendations.

Cell-Permeable Proteins for Sustainable Organic Agriculture

Biopesticides and biostimulants are natural substances or organisms that, when applied, enhance a plant’s natural defense and growth mechanisms. The development of these natural approaches is in high demand due to increased disease pressure due to climate change and reduced effectiveness of traditional control methods. This project seeks to improve the effectiveness of an existing biopesticide for disease control and growth promotion in tomato crops, both those grown using hydroponics and those grown in farm fields.

About the Hub

First announced last fall, the AgTech Innovation Hub is facilitated by The Ohio State University College of Food, Agricultural, and Environmental Sciences and aims to encourage the development of new solutions that will help the agricultural ecosystem while better understanding, managing and mitigating climate risk.

Nationwide pledged up to $2 million in initial funding to identify and execute initiatives for the AgTech Innovation Hub. The AgTech Innovation Hub will provide a variety of tools, resources, skillsets and funding platforms to address the dynamic and changing needs of agriculture innovation to minimize climate risk and accurately ensure those risks with a goal to expand the reach of the Hub over time.

For more information on each research project, go to kx.osu.edu/page/ag-tech-hub-intro-story.