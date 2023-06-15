ODNR: Northeast Ohio offers excellent fishing

AKRON, Ohio — Northeast Ohio’s public lakes and reservoirs teem with fish such as bass, crappie and saugeye. Summer is a great time to grab a fishing pole and see what species you can catch, according to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources Division of Wildlife.

Ohio has 124,000 acres of inland water, 7,000 miles of streams, 2.25 million acres of Lake Erie water, and 481 miles of the Ohio River. At $25 for a resident one-year license, fishing is a cost-effective and accessible outdoor recreational activity. Youth under the age of 16 can fish for free, and all Ohio residents can fish without purchasing a license during Free Fishing Days, June 17-18. All size and daily limits apply during these two days.

The Division of Wildlife has numerous resources available to assist anglers, including lake maps, fishing tips by species, and fishing forecasts. Many of these resources are available right at your fingertips with the HuntFish OH mobile app. Fishing regulations and an interactive fishing map can be located with ease from any mobile device. For more information on fishing tips and forecasts, go to wildohio.gov.

Here are a few areas in northeast Ohio anglers may want to visit.

Bass

Berlin Lake (Mahoning, Portage, and Stark counties): This lake has consistently seen an increase in largemouth bass and smallmouth bass abundances over the past five years. While the abundances have increased, the overall size structure of the populations hasn’t suffered. The Division of Wildlife’s most recent electrofishing survey showed a high-quality size distribution of bass longer than 15 inches.

Crappie

Lake Milton (Mahoning County): Crappie fishing at Lake Milton often yields large fish. The Division of Wildlife conducted black crappie and white crappie population assessments at Lake Milton in 2022. Growth rates were high, with many crappie reaching 8 inches in length by two years of age. This is an established benchmark for quality crappie growth. Nearly a quarter of the sampled crappie population was longer than 10 inches. Plentiful and large crappie make Lake Milton a sure bet for spring action.

Saugeye

Atwood Lake (Carroll and Tuscarawas counties): Arguably the most consistent producer of quality saugeye, this lake should be on any saugeye angler’s destination list for 2023. Recent Division of Wildlife surveys point to a saugeye population that is more abundant than regional and statewide averages. A large proportion of the population sits in the desired 15- to 18-inch size range. Atwood Lake shows strong survival of its annually stocked saugeye.

Bluegill

Leesville Lake (Carroll County): Tucked in beautiful rolling landscapes, this reservoir has become a gem. Most notable are the large redear sunfish that have developed here. Presently, Leesville Lake has an abundant population of redear sunfish with many exceeding 9 inches in length. These chunky and tasty panfish are sure to add some excitement to a scenic and relaxing fishing trip.

Channel catfish

East Reservoir (Summit County): Part of the Portage Lakes chain, East Reservoir is connected to West Reservoir and Turkeyfoot Lake, where the primary public boat launch is located. The Division of Wildlife sampled East Reservoir in 2022 for channel catfish and the results didn’t disappoint, with some channel catfish reaching 32 inches in length. Further, East Reservoir channel catfish are exhibiting exceptional growth rates and a large proportion of the sampled fish were longer than 20 inches.

Muskellunge

Pymatuning Lake (Ashtabula County): This mainstay of Ohio’s and Pennsylvania’s muskellunge fishery is currently firing on all cylinders. The Division of Wildlife and the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission work in partnership to manage Pymatuning Lake’s fisheries. Spring muskellunge trap netting surveys have occurred annually on Pymatuning for the past 40 years. Twice in the last five years the spring surveys logged a new record for the number of muskellunge longer than 30 inches that were sampled. The surveys affirm that the lake’s muskellunge fishery is characterized by a high abundance of fish with plenty reaching trophy sizes. The Division of Wildlife encourages muskie anglers to report their catch in the Muskie Angler Log.

Check the Ohio Fishing Regulations for details before casting a line.