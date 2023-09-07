Allentown Fair hands out scholarships to four students

ALLENTOWN, Pa. — The Great Allentown Fair Foundation announced its scholarship awards to students for their 2023-2024 academic year.

The Great Allentown Fair Foundation Scholarships, of $1,500 each, were awarded to: Lillian Hetrick, a graduate of Oley Valley High School who will attend Penn State University to study food science and technology; and, Joseph Romano, a graduate of Boyertown Area Senior High School who will attend University of Delaware to study plant sciences and agricultural biotechnology.

The Greenawald Memorial Scholarship, of $2,000, was awarded to Allison Emanuel, a graduate of Parkland High School and the 2022 Great Allentown Fair Queen, who will attend Penn State University to study agribusiness.

The Leon Peters and Barbara Bigelow Scholarship, $5,000 over two years, continues to Mountain Anderson, who attends Delaware Valley University.

The Great Allentown Fair Foundation is a nonprofit chartered in 2019, as a separate subsidiary of the Lehigh County Agricultural Society. For additional information about the Great Allentown Fair Foundation, please visit: AllentownFairFoundation.org