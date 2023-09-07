USDA invests $65 million in conservation grants for private lands

WASHINGTON — The U.S. Department of Agriculture announced on Aug. 31 that $65 million will be available for new tools, approaches, practices and technologies to further natural resource conservation on private lands. The money is possible through the Conservation Innovation Grants program.

Two separate CIG funding opportunities are now available on grants.gov: $50 million through CIG On-Farm Trials and $15 million is available through CIG Classic.

For CIG On-Farm Trials, this year’s funding priorities are: irrigation water management technologies; nutrient management; feeding management and enteric methane reduction; grazing lands; soil health demonstration trials

For CIG Classic, this year’s funding priorities are forestry; habitat conservation and restoration for wildlife and invertebrates; managing agricultural lands to improve local water quality; energy conservation; economics; and strengthening conservation through indigenous knowledge.

Strong consideration will be given to proposals that include historically underserved entities and individuals. Applications are being accepted now through Oct. 30. To find out more, visit usda.gov.