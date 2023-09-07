One-day workshop to teach sheep nutrition

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. — Interested in learning how to balance rations to best meet nutritional requirements for sheep or goats? Two upcoming Penn State Extension workshops are aimed at teaching producers how to formulate rations using computer software.

There will be two “Advanced Sheep and Goat Nutrition Schools” held this fall, one in western Pennsylvania from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sept. 29 at the Penn State Extension office in Westmoreland County, 214 Greensburg-Donohoe Station Road, Greensburg.

This school is designed for intermediate and experienced producers interested in learning how to formulate rations that meet the nutritional requirements of animals at different ages and stages of production. Instructors will cover topics such as basic principles of ration balancing and nutrient requirements, understanding a forage analysis report, configuring a grain mix to supplement forages and balancing rations using computer programs, including an Excel-based ration evaluator program and an online sheep ration program.

Besides Barkley, workshop presenters will include Camren Maierle, livestock extension educator in Mercer County, and Justin Brackenrich, field and forage crops extension educator in Greene County.

The $10 registration fee covers handout materials, refreshments and lunch. Participants must register by Sept. 25 for the Greensburg location. More information is available on the Penn State Extension website at extension.psu.edu/advanced-sheep-and-goat-nutrition-school or by calling 877-345-0691.