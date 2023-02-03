Apply for the 2023 Homer Unkefer Agriculture Scholarship

Minerva, Ohio — Consumers National Bank announced that its 2023 Homer Unkefer Agriculture Scholarship application is now available for students pursuing secondary education in an agricultural-related profession. The scholarship is named in recognition of the late Homer Unkefer, a founder and Director Emeritus of Consumers National Bank and a lifelong advocate for agriculture in Ohio.

The purpose of the Homer Unkefer Agriculture Scholarship is to provide financial assistance to students pursuing higher education which will prepare them for a career in agriculture. Applicants must be high school seniors attending a school in or residing in Carroll, Columbiana, Jefferson, Mahoning, Stark, Summit or Wayne county, or a graduate from a high school in Carroll, Columbiana, Jefferson, Mahoning, Stark, Summit or Wayne county currently enrolled in a 2 or 4-year college-level agriculture curriculum.

One scholarship in the amount of $1,000 will be awarded based on the applicant’s experience in agriculture and meeting all the educational eligibility requirements. Applications for 2023 must be received by Consumers National Bank by March 31, 2023. Scholarship applications can be obtained at any of Consumers Bank’s 21 locations and from Guidance Counselors at local high schools.