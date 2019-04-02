Apply now for Sheep Heritage Scholarship

Through the American Sheep Industry Association, the Sheep Heritage Foundation Memorial Scholarship in the amount of $3,000 is being made available for sheep-related graduate studies.
The scholarship is for the advancement of the American sheep industry through financial support of a graduate-level (M.S. or Ph.D.) student who is attending a school in the United States.
Requirements for applying include:
- Be a graduate student involved in sheep and/or wool research in such areas as animal science, agriculture economics or veterinary medicine with proof of graduate school acceptance.
- Complete an application.
- Present two letters of reference.
Click Here to download the application or obtain a copy by contacting ASI, Attn: Memorial Scholarship, 9785 Maroon Circle, Suite 360, Englewood, CO 80112-2692, by calling 303-771-3500 ext. 107, or by emailing angela@sheepusa.org.
Applications must be received in the office by May 31 and the 2019 scholarship recipient will be announced in June or July.
