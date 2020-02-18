ARC/Charleston|Orwig Scholarship accepting applications

New Prague, MN — The annual Agricultural Relations Council (ARC) Scholarship is open and accepting applications until March 15.

Each year, one college student studying agricultural communications and public relations is awarded a $1,500 scholarship.

The deadline to apply for the scholarship is March 15, 2020.

Lyle E. Orwig, founder of Charleston|Orwig, generously funds this scholarship, every year, through the endowment he has set up with the ARC Foundation.

Past scholarship winners include Kate Griswold, JD Rosman, Alexa Nordwald, Jane Hulse and Emily Wade.

Please direct all questions to Sandra O’Rourke at the ARC office, sandrarourke@gandgcomm.com

or by phone, 952-758-5811.