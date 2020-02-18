Trumbull County Farm Bureau offers scholarship

JEFFERSON, Ohio – The Trumbull County Farm Bureau is offering scholarship opportunities to students pursuing a post-high school education as a full-time student at a two or four-year college, university or technical school, working toward an undergraduate degree.

Applicant’s parent/stepparent/legal guardian and/or themselves must be a current Trumbull County Farm Bureau member at the time of application and payout. The applicant must prove enrollment in a 2 or 4-year degree program and provide two current, signed and dated, letters of recommendation. Applicants must present themselves to the selection committee for a personal interview, dates are on the application. Applicants may reapply but are limited to two Farm Bureau scholarships. The recipient and/or a representative must attend the Trumbull County Farm Bureau Annual Meeting in the fall to receive the monetary award.

No handwritten forms will be accepted. The fillable form is available on our website: www.trumbullfb.org, by emailing: trumbull@ofbf.org or by calling the Trumbull County Farm Bureau office at 440.426.2195.

Applications must be received or postmarked by March 27, 2020. They may be mailed, faxed to 440.426.9103, emailed to trumbull@ofbf.org or hand-delivered to the Trumbull County Farm Bureau office.