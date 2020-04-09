Are there fairies in your garden?

NEW YORK — Spring is a season of rebirth marked by flowers pushing through the soil and tender green leaf buds appearing on trees.

As adults begin tinkering in their gardens and clearing away the vestiges of another winter, children also can get into the spring gardening spirit — with a touch of whimsy mixed in.

Fairy gardens can be constructed in just about any container and make an enchanting addition to a home landscape, patio or child’s bedroom.

Materials will vary depending on each individual project, but some good suggestions include:

a container, such as a flowerpot, basket, wine barrel, or another vessel that will hold soil,

potting soil,

stones, pebbles and glass baubles,

pea gravel,

small plants, such as clover, moss and succulents,

twigs,

miniature garden accessories and figures.

Begin by filling the container with the soil.

Then arrange the plants as desired while still in their individual potting containers to get an idea of the layout.

When the design is established, use a spoon or small trowel to plant the greenery.

Many craft stores sell ceramic and plastic fairy furnishings.

Once completed, it’s time to wait to see if the fairies will come for a visit.