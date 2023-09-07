ATV and chainsaw safety webinars scheduled

GREENVILLE, Iowa — Two webinars on equipment and rural roadway safety will be held Sept. 18 during National Farm Safety and Health Week.

Hosted by AgriSafe, the ATV Safety webinar will run from 11 a.m. to noon CDT, and Chainsaw Safety will run from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. CDT.

An average of 500 persons die and another 100,000 are seriously injured each year while operating ATVs. Nearly 60% of the fatalities occur in agriculture, according to AgriSafe. This course teaches how to recognize, evaluate, and control common hazards when operating an ATV on the farm.

At the end of this webinar, participants will be able to: understand the hazards associated with the use of ATVs; evaluate their risk when using ATVs in farming activity; control their risk by following safe practices for operating an ATV; and use appropriate personal protective equipment when operating an ATV.

The Chainsaw Safety training program is intended for workers and managers in the agricultural and forestry industries. The major focus of the program is on the identification of and the safe operation of chainsaws. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, approximately 36,000 people are injured by chainsaws annually.

Participants will be able to: describe the purpose of OSHA’s rule on Chainsaw Safety; explain the basic requirements of chainsaw safety; list the components of creating a safe work environment; discuss the proper PPE to be worn during chainsaw operations; and review the pre-check of the equipment before starting the job.

Register for either webinar or find more information at: agrisafe.org/nfshw/.