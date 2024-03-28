BBQ dinner to raise funds for Columbiana County Fair on April 6

SALEM, Ohio — A BBQ dinner prepared by Smokin’ Marty’s will be held from 4-7 p.m. on April 6 at Salem Eagles Club, 1884 N Ellsworth Ave., to help raise money to install a public address system at the Columbiana County Fair campground.

The dinner will be accompanied by raffle baskets and a 50/50 drawing. The prizes include a big screen TV, a battery-powered Milwaukee 1/2-inch high torque impact wrench, a 3/8-inch ratchet kit and a handmade quilt. The drawings will begin at 6 p.m.

The cost to attend is $15 per person and children aged 2 and under are free. Carryout orders will also be available. Attendees should use the back entrance.