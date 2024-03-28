Geauga Parks hosts bird walks

CHARDON, Ohio — The annual Spring Bird Walk series returns to the Geauga Park District for six walks throughout April and May. These walks connect experienced bird watchers with novices of all ages for bird observation, identification and interpretation.

All walks are Sundays from 7:30 to 9:30 a.m. at the following locations: April 14 at Burton Wetlands Nature Preserve; April 21 at Frohring Meadows; April 28 at The Rookery; May 5 at Eldon Russell Park; May 12 at Big Creek Park; and May 19 at Swine Creek Reservation.

Dress for the weather and bring a bird guide and/or binoculars, if you have a pair. No registration required.

For more on Geauga Park District offerings, call 440-286-9516 or visit Geauga Park District online at geaugaparkdistrict.org, Facebook, Instagram or YouTube.