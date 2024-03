CANTON, Ohio — Stark Parks will hold a youth archery program on April 11 from 6 to 7:30 p.m. This introductory-level archery program is for youth ages 10-17 and will be held at the Exploration Gateway at Sippo Lake.

The class emphasizes safety, proper shooting form, and recreational target shooting. All archery equipment will be provided for this class.The cost is $5 for in-county residents and $7 for out-of-county.