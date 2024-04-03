Beginning farmer workshop will be May 4

HERNDON, Pa. — Beginning farmers, homesteaders poised to scale up and those thinking about getting into farming for profit are invited to join the PA Veteran Farming Network for a Beginning Farmer workshop May 4.

Navy veteran Kathleen Mirarchi and her family own and operate Mirarchi Meadows, which is home to a small Katahdin sheep flock and beehives in Northumberland County. Mirarchi will share some of the obstacles her family has overcome in establishing their farm operation.

United States Department of Agriculture Beginning Farmer Coordinator Michael Sherman will also share details of programming from USDA that can assist very small farmers in getting established and growing their farms, covering everything from loans to conservation and risk management programming.

Air Force National Guard veteran Nichole Ditty of Sweet Amber Apiary will join attendees to visit active beehives on the property and discuss the benefits of beekeeping for veterans.

This event is free to veterans, military and their spouses.

Learn more and register at pavetfarms.org/event-details.