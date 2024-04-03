Webinar will explore solar ordinances in Pennsylvania

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. — Local governments in Pennsylvania are faced with questions about solar development and what kind of local regulations should be in place. Solar ordinances in Pennsylvania can vary significantly depending on the municipality. There are some common themes and considerations that tend to arise in solar ordinances across the state. Join Penn State Extension at noon on April 18 to hear from a recent study looking at solar ordinances across Pennsylvania so far.

This free one-hour webinar is aimed at energy policymakers, local governments, landowners and energy regulators. This webinar is free., but registration is required: https://web.cvent.com/event/e794ad9a-8637-4cc8-97c1-bd22de32fdc0/summary.