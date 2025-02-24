Beginning farmers can apply for $10,000 grant from Horizon Farm Credit

MECHANICSBURG, Pa. — Horizon Farm Credit encourages new and beginning farmers to apply for the JumpStart program, which provides $10,000 to applicants in the early stages of their business.

This year, up to 15 grants will be awarded. To qualify, applicants must be at least 18 years old as of March 28, have two years or less of farming experience — or plan to start farming within the next two years — and live within Horizon Farm Credit’s 100-county footprint. Horizon Farm Credit serves all of Pennsylvania and parts of West Virginia, Maryland and Delaware.

Both current Farm Credit customers and non-customers are welcome to apply.

Those meeting program requirements are encouraged to apply at horizonfc.com/jumpstart. Applications will be accepted through March 28 at 4 p.m., and there is no cost to apply.

More information about the JumpStart grant program can be found at horizonfc.com/jumpstart, and questions can be directed to learning@horizonfc.com.