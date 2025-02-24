Ohio Pork Council presents top awards at 2025 Pork Congress

LIMA, Ohio — A highlight of the 2025 Ohio Pork Congress, held on Feb. 4 and 5 at the Veterans Memorial Civic & Convention Center in Lima, was the annual awards presentation by the Ohio Pork Council, recognizing outstanding contributors to the state’s pork industry.

The awards included the Ohio Pork Industry Excellence Award, Pork Promoter of the Year, Swine Manager of the Year and the Friend of Ohio Pork Industry. In addition, the inaugural Ohio Pork’s Leadership Class was recognized for their dedication to completing the multifaceted, yearlong educational process.

“It’s always very gratifying and sometimes a bit emotional to stop and recognize all of the hard work and dedication that so many have made to help make Ohio’s pork industry better,” said Nathan Schroeder, OPC president. “I’m honored to be part of an industry that continues to set the bar higher every day and these recipients prove that that kind of effort pays off and makes our future brighter.”

Ohio Pork Industry Excellence Award

Jim Albaugh, a longtime producer from West Milton, received the Ohio Pork Industry Excellence Award for his willingness to go above and beyond to donate time, money and talents on behalf of the industry at the state and national levels.

For over 50 years, Albaugh has been committed to raising pigs. He’s been involved with the Ohio Pork Council and the Ohio Chester White Breeders Association; played a vital part in the establishment of the OH-PIGS Program, a youth-centered show pig program, and has had numerous roles in other local organizations.

“Jim has always been there with a courteous smile, a sense of humor and story about life’s lessons,” said Bryan Black, a former OPC president. “His dedication to youth mentoring is legendary in our state and it’s been great to see him recognized for this service and much more.”

Pork Promoter of the Year

Anthony Stateler, a producer from McComb in Hancock County, Ohio, is the Ohio Pork Council’s Pork Promoter of the Year. He has welcomed community members and state officials on his multigenerational farm, participated in OPC’s social media efforts and hosted numerous virtual field trips. Stateler has raised the bar for promoting the industry in a way that captivates people from all backgrounds, from sharing animal care techniques to teaching about environmental stewardship and answering questions about agriculture.

Swine Manager of the Year

Richard Ryan, from Irwin, Ohio, received the Ohio Pork Council Swine Manager of the Year award. With 45 years in agriculture, Ryan and his family have continued to expand, adapt and persevere in the industry and continue to raise pigs in their farrow-to-finish operation along with growing grain crops.

Friend of Ohio Pork Industry

The OPC established the Friend of Ohio Pork Industry award to recognize an individual, organization or company making a substantial impact on the organization through monetary support, voluntary activities or general support to the pork industry. This year, OPC honored Andrew Montoney, state director of USDA, APHIS and Wildlife Services with the award.

In 2024, Montoney led the operational charge in coordinating feral swine control and elimination in Ohio. This complemented OPC’s legislative efforts, which resulted in the passage of Ohio H.B. 503, which allows landowners to kill a feral hog without a license as long as the Ohio Department of Natural Resources is notified within 24 hours.

Montone’s leadership has helped to reduce the number of feral swine from thousands to hundreds, safeguarding Ohio’s pork industry from the threat of diseases.

Ohio Pork Leadership Class

Last but not least, OPC recognized those who successfully completed the Ohio Pork Leadership Class, which aims to provide participants with a comprehensive view of the pork industry along with skills training in multiple areas that will help them succeed in future leadership roles.

“We congratulate all our 2024 Ohio Pork Council award recipients. They have made and will continue to make our industry stronger, better and more resilient,” Schroeder said.