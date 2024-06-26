Benefit raffle organized for reining horse businesses impacted by barn fire

SALEM, Ohio — The horse community in Ohio is a tight-knit one, particularly among those in reining. After all, the equestrian sport of reining was born in Ohio. In 1966, the National Reining Horse Association held its first futurity at the All-American Quarter Horse Congress in Columbus.

That’s why Leonard Truck and Trailer, in North Jackson, Ohio, spearheaded a massive benefit raffle to help Brant Performance Horses and Priest Performance Horses after they lost their livelihoods in a fire earlier this month. Clint Leonard, president of Leonard Truck and Trailer, said he knows the Brant and Priest families well through the reining community. When he heard about the June 8 fire, he wanted to help.

Fast-moving flames destroyed the 60,000-square-foot Logan County barn and training facility owned by Brandon Brant, of Brant Performance Horses, and most of the contents, including tack and equipment.

Brant and Eric Priest, who owns Priest Performance Horses, housed their own horses and client’s horses there. More than 40 horses were killed in the fire. Priest was burned while trying to free horses trapped in their stalls and is still recovering in the hospital.

Leonard partnered with the Ohio Quarter Horse Foundation non-profit to organize the benefit raffle that includes more than $60,000 in prizes. Prizes were donated by Leonard Truck and Trailer, The Armory at LTT, Bar-M Trailers, Merhow Trailers, Dr. Robert Stein, Basic Animal Health and the Ohio Quarter Horse Foundation.

Details. All donations go directly to Priest Performance Horses and Brant Performance Horses. Winners will be drawn on Aug. 15 via a live stream event. Tickets are $25 each or five tickets for $100. Tickets can be purchased online at donate.leonardtrailers.com.

First prize is a 2025 Bar-M 2 Horse Deluxe Aluminum Bumper Pull Trailer; Second prize: 2025 Bar-M 12-foot Aluminum Stock Trailer; Third prize: Bob’s Custom Saddle Show Saddle; Fourth prize: Memphis Elite Smoker with cart; Fifth prize: $5,000 cash; Sixth prize: $2,500 cash; Seventh prize: $2,500 cash; Eighth prize: 1-year subscription of Basic Animal Health Gut Health.