Bird flu detected in West Virginia

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The West Virginia Department of Agriculture recently confirmed a case of Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza in a backyard flock in Pocahontas County. This is the second instance of HPAI in domestic birds in West Virginia since the start of the outbreak in 2022.

The diagnosis was identified after a field investigation, sample collection and testing at WVDA’s Animal Health National Animal Health Laboratory Network lab in Moorefield.The affected area is currently under quarantine, and the birds have been depopulated to deter disease spread.

The WVDA notified industry partners, state health officials and the Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services of these findings as part of its emergency action plan. The agency will continue to follow established protocols when answering reports of sick birds.

To prevent the spread of the disease, WVDA encourages poultry owners to limit, monitor and record the movements of people, vehicles or animals on or off the farm; allow only essential workers and vehicles to enter the farm; avoid visiting other poultry farms or unnecessary travel; disinfect equipment, vehicles, footwear and other items in contact with flocks; keep flocks away from wild or migratory birds, waterfowl in particular, and isolate any ill animals and contact a veterinarian immediately. Poultry owners should report unusual death loses, a drop in egg production or sick domestic birds to WVDA’s Animal Health Division at 304-558-2214.

For more information on current detections in domestic poultry, livestock and wildlife across the United States, visit www.aphis.usda.gov/livestock-poultry-disease/avian/avian-influenza/hpai-detections. For guidelines on HPAI prevention, visit www.cdc.gov/bird-flu/prevention/hpai-interim-recommendations.html.