Monday, March 12, 2018
chicken
Until they are fully feathered, baby chicks require special care. A quality brooder can optimize growth and ensure good health for your hatchlings.
chickens in snow
Backyard chickens need safe, healthy environments to survive cold weather. There are several ways you can make winter a little easier on your flock.
chickens
A new test developed by USDA Agricultural Research Service scientists in College Station, Texas, could make it easier to breed pathogen-resistant chickens.
Grazing cow
Nutrient management and disease are expected to be complicated by warmer, wetter conditions. An increase in hot days will challenge some and benefit others.
Meat supply chickens
Penn State's College of Agricultural Sciences will help farmers convert from traditional caged housing to noncaged systems.
chickens
For the second consecutive year, poultry exhibits will again be part of Pennsylvania's 109 county and community fairs in 2017.
Safe handling practices with backyard chickens are the key to avoiding Salmonella infection, which may cause diarrhea, fever and abdominal cramps.
Sperry egg farm
This family farm is planning for the future. Last year, Sperry Farms, located in Atlantic, Pennsylvania, added on 30,000 square feet to house new egg processing equipment, which moves 53 eggs through the system per second, or 530 cases an hour.
Backyard chickens can be a great addition to your backyard, but proper care is a must.
The 2017 Carolyn Blum Memorial Pennsylvania Poultry Youth Service Award was presented to Kim Munden, of Meadville, Pennsylvania.
