Blockchain conference set in Cleveland

CLEVELAND — Earlier this year, Cleveland automobile dealer Bernie Moreno spearheaded an effort to increase the profile of blockchain technology and make Cleveland an epicenter of “all things blockchain.” And since June 9, when cleveland.com first reported on the initiative, an awful lot has happened.

A group of Cleveland area civic leaders flew to Toronto to see what that company was doing to take advantage of the new technology. The name “Blockland” was chosen. A website, Twitter account, and Facebook page were created under that name to gather like-minded individuals. And 10 different committees or “nodes” were formed to create a more specific focus.

December conference

Once all of these activities were rolling, it was decided to schedule a world-class conference on blockchain to attract blockchain researchers and developers from all over the world.

“Blockland solutions” will take place Dec. 1-4, 2018, in the Huntington Convention Center in downtown Cleveland.

Information about the conference or the initiative in general can be found at blocklandcleveland.com.