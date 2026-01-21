Brandly inducted into Ohio Auctioneer’s Hall of Fame

LEWIS CENTER, Ohio — Mike Brandly was inducted into the Ohio Auctioneers Hall of Fame at the Ohio Auctioneers Association annual conference which took place Jan. 8-10 at The Nationwide Hotel and Conference Center. This is the highest award conveyed to an auctioneer in Ohio

Brandly, whose business is based in Groveport, Ohio, grew up in Preble County where his family raised cattle and hogs and grew corn and soybeans. He graduated from Ohio State University with a degree in mathematics and went on to Missouri Auction School.

He founded his business, Brandly & Associates, Inc., in 1979. According to his website, his first work as an auctioneer, following auction school, was a Halloween fundraiser at Concord Church, where he helped raised more than $2,000 for the church by selling baked goods, artwork and crafts.

Brandly would go on to found The Ohio Auction School in 1999, where he is still executive director. The school holds pre-licensing auctioneer classes twice a year with other special classes held throughout the year.

Also at the conference, James Yoder, of Kaufman Realty & Auctions, was crowned the 2026 Ohio Auctioneers Senior Division Champion. Jake Adelman, of RES Auction Services, was crowned the Junior Division Champion.

Highlights of this year’s conference included the annual trade show with over a dozen industry vendors, the Ohio Auctioneers Championship, Auction Marketing Awards, the Hall of Fame Induction, the Presidential Luncheon and the election of the Board of Directors.

Throughout the weekend, auctioneers were presented with dynamic and engaging educational seminars from industry-leading auctioneers and presenters sponsored by the Ohio Auctioneers Commission/Department of Agriculture.

The OAA also held its annual election of officers at the annual membership business meeting, electing Brian Davis, of Columbus, president; John Ruckman, of Mt. Vernon, vice president; and Grant Bussey, of Greenville, treasurer. Gracee Poorman and Evan Gallo were elected as directors.