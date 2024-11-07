Breakfast to mark Ohio Soil Health Week

COLUMBUS — The School of Environment and Natural Resources at Ohio State University’s College of Food, Agricultural and Environmental Sciences will host an Environmental Professionals Network breakfast event from 7:15-10 a.m. Nov. 12 at the Nationwide and Ohio Farm Bureau 4-H Center, 2201 Fred Taylor Drive. The event will mark the importance of soil health during the inaugural Ohio Soil Health Week.

Ohio Soil Health Week is a weeklong event that includes outreach and educational opportunities aimed at raising awareness of Ohio’s most valuable natural resource: soil.

The breakfast will feature a welcome from SENR professor Jim Ippolito and Sakthi Kumaran Subburayalu, associate professor at Central State University. Attendees will have the opportunity to engage with Ohio soil health advocates and innovative producers in a panel discussion moderated by Amalie Lipstreu, agriculture conservation regional hub director at the California Climate & Agriculture Network.

Cost to attend is $25 for non-students, $5 for students and free for virtual participants. Visit epn.osu.edu to learn more and to register.