Cargill acquires Southern States

MINNEAPOLIS — Cargill has closed on its agreement to acquire the animal feed business of Southern States Cooperative. The deal was announced in early August and closed Sept. 22.

Under the agreement, Cargill purchased the assets of Southern States Cooperative’s animal feed business, including seven feed mills and its portfolio of products, brands and customer and supplier relationships.

The other segments of Southern States Cooperative’s business — retail, farm supply, energy, and agronomy — are not part of the transaction.

The acquisition strengthens Cargill’s distribution and go-to-market capabilities in the Southeast, Mid-Atlantic and Northeast regions of the U.S., and provides a pathway for continued growth across the region.

In addition to the acquisition, Cargill has completed a long-term supply agreement with Southern States for Cargill to supply its retail stores with Southern States branded feed.