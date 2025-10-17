Charlie Brown headed to McKinley Presidential Library & Museum

CANTON, Ohio — For millions of Americans, it really isn’t Christmas until they watch “A Charlie Brown Christmas” again.

A new traveling exhibition from the Charles M. Schulz Museum and Research Center, opening Nov. 1 to Jan. 31, 2026, in the Keller Gallery at the McKinley Presidential Library & Museum, examines the making of the animated classic and celebrates the anticipation, joy and pitfalls of the holiday season.

There will be an opening celebration from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Nov. 1. The event is free with Museum admission. The McKinley Presidential Library & Museum is located at 800 McKinley Monument Dr NW in Canton.

The exhibition consists of 50 Peanuts daily and Sunday comic strips, over 50 vintage Peanuts-themed seasonal novelties, a Santa letter writing station and a photo op for children of all ages. Also included in the exhibition is a video featuring Charles Schulz, producer Lee Mendelson and animator/director Bill Melendez that details the sometimes magical and often madcap making of A Charlie Brown Christmas.

Merry Christmas, Charlie Brown is organized and toured by the Charles M. Schulz Museum and Research Center, Santa Rosa, California.

The Keller Gallery is the Museum’s temporary exhibition space and features a variety of topics each year. The Museum also includes the McKinley National Memorial, McKinley Gallery, Street of Shops, The Stark County Story, Discover World, Ramsayer Research Center and the Hoover-Price Planetarium. The Museum is open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday and from noon to 4 p.m. Sunday. The Museum is closed on Monday. Visit McKinleyMuseum.org for more information.