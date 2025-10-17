Great Geauga County Junior Fair Livestock Sale

Aug. 29 and 30, 2025 | SALE TOTAL: $1,073,200 | TOTAL LOTS: 723
RABBIT: 5 LOTS
GRAND CHAMPION: Parker Reese | Bid: $600 | Weight: 15.63 lbs | Buyer: Geauga Feed & Grain
RESERVE CHAMPION: Jack Patterson | Bid: $700 | Buyer: Junction Auto Sales | Weight: 14.81 lbs
TURKEY: 129 LOTS
GRAND CHAMPION: Willow Raeburn | Bid: $7,000 | Weight: 34.8 lbs | Buyer: Rothenbuhler Cheesemakers
RESERVE CHAMPION: Finley Scharver | Bid: $2,000 | Weight: 34.4 lbs | Buyer: Hornbeck Home Renovations
DUCKS: 66 LOTS
GRAND CHAMPION: Hanna Bielata | Bid: $3,000 | Weight: 19.2 lbs | Buyer: Rothenbuhler Cheesemakers
RESERVE CHAMPION: Carson Sharp | Bid: $1,300 | Weight: 17.6 lbs | Buyer: Dumpster Bandit
CHICKENS: 172 LOTS
GRAND CHAMPION: Gwen Hess | Bid: $5,800 | Weight: 20.4 lbs | Buyer: Rothenbuhler Cheesemakers
RESERVE CHAMPION: Nicholas Brockway | Bid: $3,000 | Weight: 24 lbs | Buyer: CLN Portable Restrooms
GOAT: 26 LOTS
GRAND CHAMPION: Allie Wiseman | Bid: $6,250 | Weight: 89 lbs | Buyer: Geauga Feed & Grain
RESERVE CHAMPION: Addison Bezdek | Bid: $ 7,250 | Buyer: Arbor Industries, Inc
LAMB: 81 LOTS
GRAND CHAMPION: Kelly Kolenic | Bid: $4,300 | Weight: 156 lbs | Buyer: Ray Arnold Masonory
RESERVE CHAMPION: Sadie Petrash | Bid: $3,900 | Weight: 146 lbs | Buyer: CB Solutions
HOGS: 125 LOTS
GRAND CHAMPION: Addie Heilman | Bid: $15,000 | Weight: 300 lbs | Buyer: Scarchione Chevy Garretsville
RESERVE CHAMPION: Cheyenne Malone | Bid: $4,000 | Weight: 268 lbs |Buyer: Dumpster Bandit
STEERS: 59 LOTS
GRAND CHAMPION: Taylor Poff | Bid: $20,000 | Weight: 1,452 lbs | Buyer: Web Sale USA.com
RESERVE CHAMPION: Tatumn Poff | Bid: $15,500 | Weight: 1,320 lbs | Buyer: United Earthworks UC
DAIRY BASKETS: 3 LOTS
Auburn Dairymen | Bid: $2,700 | Buyer: Cricket Ridge Animal Hospital
Geauga Dairymen | Bid: $1,700 | Buyer: ESC of the Western Reserve Board I
Thompson Ledge Dairymen | Bid: $1,700 | Buyer: Graham Hollow Farm